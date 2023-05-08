ISRO offers training programme for PG, final-year UG students

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is among one of the most successful and respectable space agencies in the world. It has completed space missions in a very cost-effective manner, and has many contributions to research, development, earth observation, and space exploration.

People who are interested in science, space and technology, dream of getting a job at ISRO, but not many know how to actually get a job at the space agency.

In a piece of good news, ISRO has now come up with a new introductory-level online training programme, which is called the Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START).

START will cover various domains, such as space science, that includes Astronomy and Astrophysics, Heliophysics, Instrumentation, Aeronomy, and Sun-Earth interaction. This will be delivered by scientists from the Indian academia and ISRO centres.

It also aims to build a human capacity which will lead space science and research in the future.

The programme is aimed at PG and final-year UG students of Physical Sciences and Technology.

According to ISRO, “The START programme is part of the ISRO’s efforts to enable Indian students to become professionals in Space Science and Technology, as the organisation’s Space Science exploration programme continues to expand into new domains. The programme is intended to provide students with an introductory-level training in Space Science and Technology, giving them an overview of different facets of the field, research opportunities, and career options.”

Topics such as the Indian Space Science exploration programme and research opportunities in Space Science and technologies will also be covered in the lectures.

The space agency added, “Students will be benefited from this training programme, as they will receive an overview of the different facets of Space Science and Technology, exposure to the research ongoing in different Indian institutes, insight into how their individual aptitude would suit some of the facets of Space Science and Technology, appreciate the cross-disciplinary nature of the subject, and accordingly choose their career path.”

The Indian academic institutions can submit applications through the Jigyasa portal by 20 May.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.