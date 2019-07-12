ISRO asked Twitter users for their Moon essentials and India responded

India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan 2, is two days away. ISRO asked Twitter users what essential items they would carry with them to the Moon.

Here are some of the hilarious and silly Twitter reactions of our Indians:

#MoonEssentials

1. तिरंगा

2. आधार कार्ड ( to show my identity to aliens if they find me)

3. Smartphone with some games and songs pre loaded with a best headphone.

4. Food and water supply (जीना जरूरी है ना)

5. Multiple type of equipment and vessels to collect samples. — Manish (@Tec_vibes) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials

*Indian Flag

*Earth soil to be put on the

Moon.

*Water to be sprinkled.

*Seeds to be spread on the soil.

*Earth air to be released in

Moons atmosphere. — M J KOTAK (@MJKOTAK1) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials : 1. Loads of MTR Puliyogare Mix and bags of rice

2. Solar panel with solar hot pan

3. Thermal ⛺ tent

4. UNO cards

5. Tablet device loaded with all movies ever released in this world

6. H and O2 cylinders and recipe to make water

7. Lightsaber — NGR (@NGR_blr) July 12, 2019

Things I would carry to the moon -

1) Solar cells and torches

2) Diwali fireworks(how cool will it look)

3) Potatoes, that is what my mom would pack for such long journeys.

4) Radio

5) A jetpack#MoonEssentials #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII@isro — Arihant Jain (@notsojain) July 12, 2019

So here's my #MoonEssentials

✅ National Flag

✅Plant (for experiment)

✅Pressure cooker (To see what's the difference in cooking on Earth and moon)

✅Volleyball (as I want to jump highest and hit a smash like a professional)

❌ weighing machine (I am already underweight)@isro https://t.co/eY9N0hsG0c — MeThinks (@happysad181) July 12, 2019

1.I want these pics to be on board #MoonEssentials pic.twitter.com/4ss5lEnGCu — Guru Abhinai (@Guruabhinai) July 11, 2019

@deb_highfly

1. Industrial 3D-printer

2. Modular nuclear reactor

3. Tunneling equipment

4. Hydroponic farming stuff

5. Life support systems #MoonEssentials — Loki Mark20 (@Parth7038) July 12, 2019

1. Indian National Flag

2. Write (Aliens we're coming) on moon's surface...

3. A register for whosoever visits moon must sign it..

4. Pictures of Indian Places.

5. Soil of India.#Chandrayaan2#MoonEssentials — Differentology (@Differentology7) July 4, 2019

Ghar ka khana,my phone and

Indian Flag

My #MoonEssentials — Ujjwal Keshri (@Ujjwal_Keshri7) July 4, 2019

My #MoonEssentials for #Chandrayaan2 will be things you can leave on moon in a small capsule:-

1. A ₹2000 note of present (2019) year

2. Message from President of India

3. Message from Isro

4. Photo of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

5. Indian Flag — Mayank Srivastava (@Mayanksvstv) July 4, 2019

INDIA FLAG

INDIA FLAG

INDIA FLAG

INDIA FLAG

INDIA FLAG#MOONESSENTIALS — Shivam agrawal (@Shivamknr951) July 4, 2019

We Indians love our National flag and ISRO thinks so too.

Our future Moon travellers have responded — and how! A few interesting answers are by @siddhant_shenoy, Hyderabad, @ivigneshwar, Hyderabad, and Dev Ghosh, Kolkata. We’re especially happy to see that the Indian flag is the most common #MoonEssential in everyone’s list. pic.twitter.com/2wLKhbfidB — ISRO (@isro) July 9, 2019

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.