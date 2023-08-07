Gonda city in Uttar Pradesh has been in the news for the past year, not just due to the actions of its former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh but also for the presence of suspected terrorists.

Recently, the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh achieved a significant breakthrough as they arrested four individuals suspected to be ISI agents within a span of 30 days.

These individuals were allegedly involved in gathering and transmitting sensitive intelligence information about religious places and military establishments to Pakistan, with Ayodhya being a potential target.

The arrested individuals include Saddam alias Ranjeet, who had converted from being a Hindu to Muslim and was proficient in bull attack techniques.

Mukim, on the other hand, was known for showing Jihad-related films to villagers and passionately advocating for religious causes.

Raees, an expert in manipulation and espionage, had managed to establish himself seamlessly within the community. He also reportedly has relatives in Pakistan. Lastly, Salman excelled in operating mobile phones and computers.

The security agencies have been on high alert following the arrests of these ISI agents in one district.

Consequently, they have enhanced the security measures around the Ram temple site in Ayodhya, which is scheduled for inauguration in January, expecting a large influx of visitors.

According to local reports, these suspects were highly adept at concealing their nefarious plans, seamlessly blending into the community while leading seemingly ordinary lives.

Local villagers were taken by surprise, having never suspected that these individuals were involved in any illicit activities.

Saddam, for instance, had portrayed himself as an orphan and had even married into the community, successfully concealing his Hindu background. His family and neighbors were completely unaware of his true identity and activities.

Mukim, who had left the village to seek his fortune in Mumbai and Dubai, was also successfully operating under the radar, hiding his connections to anti-national activities.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Raees, another suspect, had a history of associating with individuals involved in similar activities.

His mother claimed that Raees had no reason to be suspected until his involvement with his friend, Saddam. The families of the arrested individuals are now alleging that their sons were led astray by Raees, implying that he played a significant role in their radicalization.

Salman’s family, too, maintained that their son was innocent, pleading that he had fallen prey to the influence of Raees and Armaan.

Salman’s activities had raised suspicions, as he often left home early in the morning and returned late at night, with limited interaction with the villagers.

It is suspected that Salman was involved in secretive meetings with individuals from the surrounding areas.

The security agencies are now investigating the possibility that more individuals may be connected to these ISI agents, with some reports indicating that as many as 13 other people may have been in contact with them.

There are 14 individuals from Salman’s village currently residing in Mumbai and Pune, raising concerns about the extent of the network’s reach.

The security agencies are vigilant and are intensifying their efforts to thwart any potential terrorist activities.

The entire community remains on high alert, with local residents anxiously cooperating with the authorities to ensure the safety and security of the region.