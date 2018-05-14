You are here:
ISCE Class 10th results and ISC Class 12th results to be declared at 3 pm today; check your grades on cisce.org or results.nic.in

India FP Staff May 14, 2018 08:26:36 IST

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Results 2018 at 3 pm today.

Representational image. PTI

Eligible candidates may check their results on the two official websites, cisce.org or results.nic.in.

How to check the result:

- Go to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org.

- Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018.

- Click on either of the links ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018.

- Enter the roll number and registration number and hit submit.

 - Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018.

- Save and take a printout for future reference.

According to News 18, the CISCE conducted the ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February to 28 March, 2018, while the ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February, 2018 and ended on 2 April, 2018.

The council also ensured that the ICSE and ISC results can be accessed through SMSes, NDTV reported. The ICSE and ISC students will have to key in ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the SMS to 09248082883.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 08:26 AM

