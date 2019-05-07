ISC Class 12 Exam 2019 Results today: Check CISCE's official website results.cisce.org for updates

ISC Class 12 Exam 2019 Results | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to release the result for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 2019 exam today (7 May) at 3 pm on the official websites: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

The CISCE held the ISC Class 12 exams 2019 from 4 February to 25 March. In 2018, over 80,000 students had appeared for the ISC examination. The pass percentage for ISC was 96.30 percent and girls outperformed boys in the exam.

Here are the steps to follow to download the result:

Step 1: Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2019'

Step 3: Select on the option for ISC Class 12

Step 4: Enter the candidate's unique ID, index number and submit the details

Step 5: The instructions to view the results are provided on the results page. Once the results is accessed, the candidate can take a print copy of it for future reference

To get the ISC Class 12 results as a text message, type 'ISC' <space> seven-digit roll number and send it to 9248082883.

