ISC 12th Board Results 2020 Date: CISCE to declare Class 12 scores on results.cisce.org today at 3 pm; check via SMS

In a statement, CISCE had said that students will be able to access the ISC or Class 12 board exam results by sending an SMS in a given format to 09248082883

ISC 12th Board Results 2020 Date: The ISC or class 12 board exam results are scheduled to be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (10 July, Friday) at 3 pm. Students must log on to the official websites -- results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

The CISCE board decided to cancel some ISC examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, the board will mark the students based on internal assessment, for which the details will soon be released on the official website, reports said.

Board Secretary Gerry Arthoon announces of the declaration of the CICSE board results, News18 reported.

"The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, 10 July at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," Arathoon said.

How to check ISC Class 12 2020 result:

Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.

Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.

How to check ISC class 12 result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their ISC class 12 2020 result via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, students must follow the format:

Type ISC <seven digit unique ID> and send it to – 09248082883.