Is Congress president a super human being, asks Pralhad Joshi in Parliament amid protests
Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the ED on Thursday for questioning in a money-laundering probe
New Delhi: Ahead of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party MPs on Thursday protested in Parliament against the Central government.
Attacking the Congress party, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that "they think they are above the law".
"Everybody is equal before the law or not? Is the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) a super human being? They (Congress) think they are above the law...": Pralhad Joshi said in Lok Sabha. The House was later adjourned till 11:30 am.
House adjourned till 1130 hours amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs pic.twitter.com/I3tAmGzEQU
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
Earlier, the party alleged that the Delhi Police is preventing the media from entering the AICC headquarters here and said this "high-handedness" reflects the mindset of the Narendra Modi government. "From the early hours of this morning the Delhi Police -- obviously taking orders from the Union Home Minister -- is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.
"This high-handedness was only to be expected and reflects the mindset of the Modi Sarkar," he added.
The Congress president is set to appear before the ED on Thursday for questioning in a money-laundering probe related to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. Similar protests were held when Sonia Gandhi's son and former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in connection with the case last month.
When Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED, the police had made elaborate arrangements. A large number of Congress leaders were detained, taken to far-away locations and released only at midnight.
