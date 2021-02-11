IREL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 31 apprentice vacancies by 25 February; check details at irel.co.in
Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of IREL and apply for the posts by 25 February, 2021
The Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has released an online recruitment notification for the post of apprentices on its official website at irel.co.in.
The premier PSU of Odisha is conducting the recruitment drive for as many as 31 vacancies. The apprentices are for trade, graduate and technician posts.
Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of IREL and apply for the posts within the last date.
Candidates can apply for the IREL Recruitment 2021 till 25 February, 2021.
In the case of Trade Apprentices, there are four seats vacant for the post of lab assistant (Chemical Plant) and two posts for Executive HR, as per a report by Jagran Josh.
For Graduate Apprentices, there are eight vacancies in Mechanical, two in Chemical, two in Civil, four in Electrical. Lastly, in case of Technician Apprentices, there are four Mechanical vacant seats, two in Electrical, and three in Civil.
The portal cited an official notification to state that the authority will compile a merit list of the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their marks scored in their specified educational qualification.
Also, the applications need to be qualified by IREL’s Medical Officer for being ‘Medically Fit’. Also there is a rule set for a tie breaker. If marks of the specified educational qualification is the same, then seniority in their date of birth will be considered.
Candidates need to follow a certain procedure in order to apply. According to Careers 360, applications must be sent in offline mode only.
The cover letter should read read: ‘APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICE AGAINST NOTIFICATION NO. IREL/OSCOM/AUA/2021/2’.
The application must carry all the documents as required in the recruitment notification. Here is the post address: The Deputy General Manager (HR & A), OSCOM, IREL (India) Limited, Matikhalo, Ganjam, Odisha – 761045.
