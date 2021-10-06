IRCTC to begin special Bharat Darshan Tourist train from 8 October; check tour package, other details here

Anand Kumar Jha, the IRCTC Public Relations Officer (PRO), revealed that the main objective to run this train is to help people explore beautiful historical and devotional places in North India.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to begin a special Bharat Darshan Tourist train from 8 October. This special train will run from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa station to places including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Agra, Mathura, Amritsar, and Vaishno Devi Shrine.

IRCTC is introducing this train and providing this service in a bid to promote religious tourism in the country.

“The eight nights and nine days tour has been designed keeping in mind the interest of every kind of traveller, who loves fun with devotion and visit old traditional cities of India,” Jha claimed.

In this special Bharat Darshan Tourist train, a boarding facility will be available to all passengers from Rewa as well as Satna, along with other stations including Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Katni, Jabalpur, Habibganj, Vidisha, Bina, Jhansi, and Ganj Basoda stations to provide easy access and comfort.

Jha also stated that IRCTC has also decided the tour price which starts from Rs 8,505 per person for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 per person for 3AC tire. Passengers, who board this train, will be provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with lodging in hotels or dharamshalas as well as tourist bus service as per the tour package.

As passengers will be traveling amid the pandemic, the IRCTC team will take care of all protocols and measures related to hygiene and health during the entire journey. Along with that IRCTC will also ensure a safe experience by maintaining social distance at all times.

People, who are interested, should note that those who are seeking to book this journey, will have to carry a mandatory certificate of both processes of COVID vaccine. However, the age limit for every passenger must be 18 years and above.

For the uninitiated, the Bharat Darshan is a joint venture and project of Indian Railways and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. From time to time, the concerned team organises the world's cheapest tour packages for passengers.