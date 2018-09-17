IRCTC scam: Delhi Court reserves order on summoning Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday reserved its summon orders for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

Special Judge A Bhardwaj said that the court needed more time to go through documents filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court had on 11 September fixed 17 September as the date for deciding whether to take cognizance of the charge sheet, filed by the ED against former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu and Rabri, and their son and former Deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav in connection with the 2006 IRCTC hotels tender scam.

On 31 August, a court had granted bail to Rabri, Tejashwi and others in a money laundering case related to the scam. The RJD chief's bail was, however, was pending and was not granted as he could not appear before the court.

The case is in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of a contract to a private company for the maintenance of IRCTC hotels located in Ranchi and Puri when Lalu was heading the Railway Ministry from 2004 to 2009.

The prosecution report stated that a conspiracy was hatched in pursuance of which two hotels of Indian railways, were first transferred to the IRCTC and were later given on lease to Patna-based Sujata hotel Pvt. Ltd for maintenance and upkeep.