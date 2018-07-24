Iran foreign minister hits back at Donald Trump to 'be cautious' after US president's all-caps warning to Hassan Rouhani

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back on Tuesday at threats from US President Donald Trump on Twitter, warning him to "be cautious!"

Mimicking Trump's bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran's leaders, Zarif wrote: "Unimpressed. We have been around for a millennium and seen fall of empires, including our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. Be Cautious!"

COLOR US UNIMPRESSED: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs. We’ve been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS! — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 23, 2018

Zarif was responding to Trump's tweet on Monday, in which he warned: "Never, ever threaten the united states again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

That was assumed to be a response to a speech by President Hassan Rouhani earlier on Monday warning Washington not to "play with the lion's tail" and that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars". "The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago," Zarif said of Trump's tweet. "And Iranians have heard them — albeit more civilised ones — for 40 years."