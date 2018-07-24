You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Iran foreign minister hits back at Donald Trump to 'be cautious' after US president's all-caps warning to Hassan Rouhani

India Agence France-Presse Jul 24, 2018 08:08:05 IST

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back on Tuesday at threats from US President Donald Trump on Twitter, warning him to "be cautious!"

Mimicking Trump's bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran's leaders, Zarif wrote: "Unimpressed. We have been around for a millennium and seen fall of empires, including our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. Be Cautious!"

Zarif was responding to Trump's tweet on Monday, in which he warned: "Never, ever threaten the united states again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."

That was assumed to be a response to a speech by President Hassan Rouhani earlier on Monday warning Washington not to "play with the lion's tail" and that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars". "The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago," Zarif said of Trump's tweet. "And Iranians have heard them — albeit more civilised ones — for 40 years."


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 08:08 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores