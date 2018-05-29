IPS officer Rajesh Sahni found dead under mysterious circumstances at Lucknow's ATS office

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajesh Sahni was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, according to several media reports.

ANI reported that Sahni's body was discovered at the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) office in Lucknow.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sahni, an additional superintendent of police with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a revolver at point-blank range.

Police has not yet recovered any suicide note from Sahni and is still probing the possible reasons behind the alleged suicide, according to the report.

According to a report in The Times of India, sources said Sahni was on leave but reached the Gomtinagar office of ATS on Tuesday morning. Around 12.50 pm Sahni summoned his gunner Manoj and asked him to bring his service pistol from the vehicle. "He shot himself later," said DIG law and order, on the basis of preliminary findings outside the ATS office, according to the report.

Sahni originally hailed from the Patna district of Bihar and was posted as the additional superintendent of police at at the Uttar Pradesh ATS sine July 2014.

Recruited in July 1997, Sahni was a 1992 batch Provincial Police Services (PPS)officer, according to the report.