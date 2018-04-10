IPL 2018: Actor Simbu manages to connect Cauvery dispute with cricket in Chennai without making any sense

When Kollywood actor Silambarasan aka Simbu called a press conference on Monday to talk about various issues plaguing the state of Tamil Nadu, it was supposed to be a silent protest, unlike the previous steps taken by the Tamil film industry.

But after Simbu spoke to the media for close to 35 minutes, the common conclusion was that he should have chosen the silent protest route instead of talking, because a lot of what he said in an angst-ridden talk just didn't make sense.

Tamil Nadu has been tense following protests over formation of the Cauvery Management Board, and the controversial Sterlite copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. Several political parties and film personalities, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, demanded that the Indian Premier League (IPL) not be held in Chennai because of the widespread protests. Rajinikanth even asked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players to sport black armbands in protest.

It was in such a backdrop that Simbu addressed his press conference. Unfortunately, however, he forgot who exactly had raised the black armbands protest call.

He first wondered if it was his own father, T Rajender. He then muttered Rajnikanth's name, but thought it would be too controversial. Finally, he ended up saying the late president of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, had asked players to wear black badges.

He then realised Kalam is no more. To which, Simbu said, "His aatma said it after meditating."

He really should have stopped by this point. But he didn't. He continued his talk, saying, "I'm not asking for an IPL boycott or stopping you from going to the stadium, I'm only requesting to allow to witness the match in the stadium."

Didn't comprehend what that meant? Many people didn't. But Simbu wasn't fazed by that either. "Some people will understand what I just said, while others can ask around to know more," he said. He then repeated the same lines once again, which resulted in a few claps from the audience.

Makes any sense? Your guess is as good as ours.

Continuing on the IPL issue, Simbu then requested CSK captain MS Dhoni to wear a black armband while playing their first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. "I have a lot of respect for Dhoni and I am so happy that CSK has come back to IPL after two years. Dhoni has a lot of love towards Tamil Nadu people. I request him to wear a black band and play the game, so that it could help the Tamil Nadu public protesting."

Here's the full video of Simbu's press conference: