IP University extends last date for submission of application till 30 June; corrections can be made from 1 to 3 July

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has once again extended the last date for submission of online application form for all courses from 10 June to 30 June. The deadline has been pushed back in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for editing of submitted application form has also been extended by three days. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their forms from 1 to 3 July.

Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of IP University at http://www.ipu.ac.in/.

"However, the last date for submission of Online Application form for MBA through CAT Score was only up to 31st May 2020 and the said stands already expired and no further extension for submission of Online Application Form for MBA through CAT is granted," statement from the university said.

For facilitating candidates who are facing problems while filling the application, the university has issued helpline numbers and email. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the varsity’s website at regular intervals for any update.

The IP University has extended the deadline for the fifth time. Earlier, the last date for submitting application was extended from 25 May to 10 June. As per the previous notification, candidates could edit their forms from 11 June to 13 June.

The varsity has revised academic calendar for the ongoing session due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The new academic session will begin from 3 August.

How to apply