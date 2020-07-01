IP University admissions 2020: Last date for application extended till 20 July; register on official website ipu.ac.in

The notice by the university also mentions that the dates for making corrections and changes in the application forms which have already been submitted by candidates will also be extended by three days.

IP University admissions 2020: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, has extended the deadline for submission of online admission form till 20 July. The varsity has extended the date in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by NDTV, this is the sixth time IP University has extended the date for submission of online application forms.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was 30 June.

The notification also clarified that the last date for submission of online application form for MBA through CAT score was only up to 31 May.

The university has also decided to extend the application form correction window by three days, from 21 July to 23 July.

The notice by the university also mentions that the dates for making corrections and changes in the application forms which have already been submitted by candidates will also be extended by three days. Applicants will be able to edit their forms from 21 to 23 July.

A report by Careers 360 mentions that to fill IP University admission form and to appear for the IPU CET 2020, applicants will have to get themselves registered online by providing their mobile numbers and email ID.

Candidates will also have to provide personal and academic details while filling the application forms, upload photograph and signature.

An application fee of Rs 1,200 will also have to be paid by the candidates online while filling the IP University admission form.

As per the report, IP University admission is conducted by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for various UG and PG courses through UGAT (Undergraduate Admission Test) and PGAT (Postgraduate Admission Test).