You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

IOCL issues notification for recruitment of 1,004 technical and non-technical trade apprentices; candidates can apply on www.iocl.com

India FP Trending Jun 08, 2020 21:05:30 IST

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 1,004 apprentice vacancies in the eastern and western regions. The job vacancies are in technical and non-technical trade positions, according to MoneyControl.

The IOCL has basically reopened the apprenticeship recruitment, which it had notified in March, according to NDTV.  Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the IOCL at www.iocl.com

IOCL issues notification for recruitment of 1,004 technical and non-technical trade apprentices; candidates can apply on www.iocl.com

Representational image. Reuters.

Those who are applying for the Eastern region can do so till 18 June, while candidates who are filling application for the Western region can apply till 21 June.

There are 404 vacancies and in the Eastern region and 600 vacancies in the Western region. Those selected for the Eastern region will posted in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar or Jharkhand, while those shortlisted for the Western region will be deployed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh or Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Candidates aged between 18 and 24 years are eligible for these job vacancies.

Those applying for technician apprentice should have graduated with a three years diploma in Engineering from a recognized institute or university. They should have done diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

To apply for non-technical positions, candidates should have completed their matriculation exams along with fulltime ITI course in disciplines recognised by either the NCVT or SCVT. They should have expertise in one of the following domains - fitting, data entry operator, electrician, electronic mechanic, instrument mechanic, or machinist.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IOCL at https://www.iocl.com/.

Step 2: Click on the link for Careers--> apprenticeships--> apprentice application.

Step 3: Register by clicking on Apply button

Step 4: Fill the form providing details and upload required documents, scanned signature and photograph in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and take printout of the submitted application form.

Candidates can also apply by clicking on this link.

 

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 21:05:30 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Food Safety Day 2020: Seven hygienic food practices you should follow for a healthy life

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres