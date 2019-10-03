INX Media scam: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till 17 Oct, Congress leader seeks home-cooked food in Tihar jail

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended till 17 October the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the veteran Congress leader to judicial custody till 17 October after the CBI sought extension of his judicial remand.

The 74-year old sought home-cooked food in Tihar jail where is lodged, citing medical ailments.

Earlier on Thursday, he moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his regular bail petition in the case.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on 21 August from his Jor Bagh residence.

The CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.