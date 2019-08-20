INX Media case: P Chidambaram to move Supreme Court tomorrow against Delhi HC order dismissing anticipatory bail

Congress leader P Chidambaram was asked to mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday his appeal for urgent hearing against the Delhi High Court order. The development comes hours after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam.

A six-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers left Chidambaram's Jorbagh residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, shortly after reaching there in the evening. The former finance minister was not found at his residence, CNN-News18 reported.

Delhi: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/Zjn4XDiJk7 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will be sitting in the Constitution bench for hearing the Ayodhya case, the petition is to be mentioned at 10:30 am before the senior-most judge, who is not on the Constitution bench.

Chidambaram and his lawyers were in hectic discussions after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the INX media scam. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid rushed to the apex court following the high court order.

Sibal said the team is yet to get copy of the Delhi court's judgment. He was asked by a Supreme Court official to place Chidambaram's petition before Registrar (judicial) who will take call on putting it before the Chief Justice of India.

Sibal met Registrar (judicial) Surya Pratap Singh and explained to him the situation and explored as to what could be done.

Chidambaram keeps away from media

Chidambaram kept himself away from the media after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea. After the hearing on Tuesday, an attempt was made to seek his reaction but he gestured that he does not want to speak on the issue. Junior lawyers, who were with him, asked the media persons to keep away as Chidambaram eagerly awaited the arrival of senior advocate and party colleague Kapil Sibal.

- With inputs from agencies