Intra-state e-way bill system to be introduced by Centre in five states from 15 April, to pave way for a nationwide roll-out

New Delhi: Encouraged by the success of its inter-state implementation, the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods will be implemented for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from 15 April, the government said on Tuesday.

The e-way bill system for all inter-state movement of goods was rolled-out and made mandatory from 1 April 2018. The government said that since there have no glitches and that more than 63 lakh e-way bills have been successfully generated till 9 April, the system would also be implemented for intra-state movement of goods for five states in the first phase.

"With the roll-out of e-way bill system in these states, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated insofar as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nationwide single e-way bill system," the finance ministry said in a statement.

While announcing the rollout for the inter-state e-way bill, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had last month said that based on the performance, the system would be rolled out for the intra-state movement of goods as well in a phased manner with four to five states coming under it every week.

Under the GST regime, an e-way bill needs to be generated and carried for movement of all goods valued at over Rs 50,000.