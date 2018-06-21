Click here to read more ">

On a 'lighter' note: The 'handy' guide to Yoga for those who don't really want to do much

We've got just the thing for for whom the whole idea of Yoga Day seemed like too much hard work. But first, let's deal with the excuses:

-I've got no mat on which to do my exercise. Doesn't matter, you don't need one.

-I've got no snazzy Yoga pants to wear. Doesn't matter, you don't need them. Besides, those things are hideous.

-I've got meetings all day. Doesn't matter, you can do this in your meeting.

-I don't really want to get sweaty. You won't, no one gets sweaty doing Yoga.

-I'm tired and hungry. Fine, grab a bite, take a nap and return.

-I just don't want to. Fair enough, it's a free country.

Our crack team of ascetics (yes, we have a lot of teams) which spent decades in the jungle to attain some sort of deeper peace, emerges once in a while to keep a track of the goings-on in the world. And also to seek answers to pertinent questions like 'Who is the President of India?', 'Has global warming made it impossible to leave your home?', 'Does Ram Gopal Varma still make films?', 'Does the RSS still wear khaki shorts?' and the like.

This time, however, the team emerged, in a manner of speaking, with a discovery to share: Compact Yoga.

Click here to read more