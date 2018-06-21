International Yoga Day LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of volunteers performing yoga asanas in Uttarakhand's Dehradun to mark the 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday. Many Union ministers will join similar events across the country on Thursday.
The exercise in Dehradun was held in the picturesque lawns of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in the lap of the Himalayas.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad will be in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively, a BJP functionary said.
Among other ministers, Ananth Kumar will be in Bengaluru, JP Nadda in Shimla, Narendra Singh Tomar in Gwalior, Piyush Goyal in Noida and Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai.
A series of yoga related events are also being organised across the world to mark the occasion.
Greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world on the occasion, the prime minister said that this exercise is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.
In a world of excess, yoga promises restraint and balance. In a world suffering from mental stress, it promises calm. In a distracted world, it helps focus. In a world of fear, it promises hope, strength and courage, the statement added.
The prime minister also took to social media to share the intricacies of various yoga asanas. He shared pictures of people performing the exercise at various locations across the world.
Modi had earlier participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.
Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 08:31 AM
Highlights
IANS
08:31 (IST)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police performs yoga at height of 18,000 feet
Personnel belonging to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police performed yoga at the height of 18,000 feet on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
08:29 (IST)
Visuals from Noida; Piyush Goyal performs yoga
Union minister Piyush Goyal joined the International Yoga Day celebrations in Noida on Thursday.
08:26 (IST)
IANS
08:23 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi's address in Dehradun on 4th International Yoga Day
08:15 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu joins celebrations in Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu performed asanas in Amaravati on the occasion of 4th International Yoga Day.
08:13 (IST)
08:01 (IST)
Navy personnel perform yoga onboard INS Virat
Over a thousand navy personnnel are performing asanas on the INS Virat in the naval dockyard against the view of the Arabian Sea.
07:51 (IST)
On a 'lighter' note: The 'handy' guide to Yoga for those who don't really want to do much
We've got just the thing for for whom the whole idea of Yoga Day seemed like too much hard work. But first, let's deal with the excuses:
-I've got no mat on which to do my exercise. Doesn't matter, you don't need one.
-I've got no snazzy Yoga pants to wear. Doesn't matter, you don't need them. Besides, those things are hideous.
-I've got meetings all day. Doesn't matter, you can do this in your meeting.
-I don't really want to get sweaty. You won't, no one gets sweaty doing Yoga.
-I'm tired and hungry. Fine, grab a bite, take a nap and return.
-I just don't want to. Fair enough, it's a free country.
Our crack team of ascetics (yes, we have a lot of teams) which spent decades in the jungle to attain some sort of deeper peace, emerges once in a while to keep a track of the goings-on in the world. And also to seek answers to pertinent questions like 'Who is the President of India?', 'Has global warming made it impossible to leave your home?', 'Does Ram Gopal Varma still make films?', 'Does the RSS still wear khaki shorts?' and the like.
This time, however, the team emerged, in a manner of speaking, with a discovery to share: Compact Yoga.
Click here to read more
07:45 (IST)
Rajnath Singh,Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow for celebrations
Union minister Rajnath Singh reached Raj Bhavan to join Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow for the International Yoga Day event.
Image courtesy: Twitter@HMOIndia
07:36 (IST)
Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao performs yoga
07:16 (IST)
07:14 (IST)
07:13 (IST)
07:07 (IST)
07:02 (IST)
06:58 (IST)
Narendra Modi begins address in Dehradun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined thousands of volunteers performing yoga asanas in Uttarakhand's Dehradun to mark the 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday while many Union ministers will join similar events across the country.