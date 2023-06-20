International Yoga Day is marked each year on 21 June. The day serves as a platform to promote yoga’s holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being and raise awareness about its many benefits. Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations (UN) announced 21 June as the International Yoga Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also encouraged its member countries to reduce physical inactivity, a leading cause of death worldwide.

In the spirit of ‘One World-One Family’, this year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, that is, yoga for the welfare of all. There will be yoga sessions across the country, emphasising yoga’s spirit that unites us all. Regular practice of yoga reduces stress and improves symptoms of anxiety and depression. In addition, it provides a holistic way of life.

Below are some yoga poses you can practice at home to stay healthy:

Sukhasana

The “pose of comfort,” or sukhasana, is a seated posture in yoga. A simple cross-legged pose, it provides a stable and relaxing platform for meditation, breathing exercises, and light stretching. It can reduce tension and ease lower back pain, as well as improve posture and calm the mind.

Anulom Vilom

The ‘alternate nostril breathing technique,’ or Anulom Vilom improves energy flow in the body. It improves breathing efficiency, increases oxygen intake, and eliminates toxins. Additionally, it encourages relaxation, mental clarity, and focus. Individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma may benefit from it.

Balasana

‘Child’s Pose,’ also known as Balasana, is a resting pose with numerous health benefits for the body and mind. In Balasana, the hips, thighs, and ankles are stretched by sitting back on the heels and putting the knees wide apart. During a yoga session, it is easy to pause, recharge, and regain energy during this pose. It relieves tightness in the hips, thighs, and ankles.

Bhujangasana

The ‘cobra pose,’ or Bhujangasana, is an ideal pose for strengthening and stretching your spine muscles. It is a reclining back bend pose that helps increase blood flow, especially to the reproductive organs and spinal area. It allows you to connect with your breath, your body, and the sensations experienced during the pose. It is imperative to practice Bhujangasana properly and with your body’s limitations in mind.

Shavasana

As a result of this yoga asana, the practitioner lies flat on his or her back with arms relaxed at your sides, palms up, and legs comfortable apart. Its goal is to relax the body physically and mentally, as well as reduce stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Shavasana is designed to allow the practitioner to fully release and surrender, so allow yourself plenty of time for it.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at United Nations headquarters in New York City for International Yoga Day 2023. On 21 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to the United States from 20-24 June, will lead celebrations of Yoga Day. International Yoga day was first marked in 2015.

