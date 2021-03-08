India

International Women’s Day 2021: From President Kovind and PM Modi to Boris Johnson, here's how world leaders wished women on occasion

Ursula von der Leyen, a German politician who is also the President of the European Commission, shared a video message on Twitter, encouraging girls to believe in themselves and said that they can become anything they want

March 08, 2021
Representation image. iStock

On International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021, many world leaders and politicians have marked the occasion by taking to Twitter and wishing all the women out there. The day is observed on 8 March to celebrate the achievements of women and to bring attention to their issues.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated women on the occasion and urged everyone to come together and end gender inequality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the ‘Nari Shakti’ and said that the country takes pride in the accomplishments of Indian women. He added that it is an honour for the government to work towards the empowerment of women in various sectors.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his best wishes on IWD 2021. He urged women to not let anyone stop them, adding that they can create history and future with their formidable grace.

Chief Minister of poll-bound state West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, also wished women of the world on IWD 2021 and said that her government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women.

Prime Minister of England Boris Johson tweeted a video that paid tribute to the women of the UK who researched, developed and deployed the COVID-19 vaccine. Boris said that the dedication of these women is an inspiration to everyone.

Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), posted a video message extending her greetings on the occasion. She said that her government is taking measures to promote gender equality and breaking down gender stereotypes. The President also met with the women officers of Taiwan’s navy and shared her photographs with them on Twitter.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, also wished women on International Women’s Day 2021.

Ursula von der Leyen, a German politician who is also the President of the European Commission, shared a video message encouraging girls to believe in themselves and said that they can become anything they want.

March 08, 2021

TAGS:

