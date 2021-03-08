International Women’s Day 2021: From President Kovind and PM Modi to Boris Johnson, here's how world leaders wished women on occasion

Ursula von der Leyen, a German politician who is also the President of the European Commission, shared a video message on Twitter, encouraging girls to believe in themselves and said that they can become anything they want

On International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021, many world leaders and politicians have marked the occasion by taking to Twitter and wishing all the women out there. The day is observed on 8 March to celebrate the achievements of women and to bring attention to their issues.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated women on the occasion and urged everyone to come together and end gender inequality.

अंतर्राष्‍ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। हमारे देश की महिलाएं अनेक क्षेत्रों में उपलब्धियों के नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर रही हैं। आइए आज के दिन हम सब, महिलाओं व पुरुषों के बीच असमानता पूर्णतया समाप्त करने का सामूहिक संकल्प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the ‘Nari Shakti’ and said that the country takes pride in the accomplishments of Indian women. He added that it is an honour for the government to work towards the empowerment of women in various sectors.

Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his best wishes on IWD 2021. He urged women to not let anyone stop them, adding that they can create history and future with their formidable grace.

Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace.

Don’t let anyone stop you.#InternationalWomensDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2021

Chief Minister of poll-bound state West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, also wished women of the world on IWD 2021 and said that her government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women.

On #IWD2021 I want to congratulate all the women around the world. Best wishes to my sisters (and brothers too). GoWB is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women 1/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2021

Prime Minister of England Boris Johson tweeted a video that paid tribute to the women of the UK who researched, developed and deployed the COVID-19 vaccine. Boris said that the dedication of these women is an inspiration to everyone.

This International Women’s Day I want to pay tribute to some of the leading figures in the UK’s vaccination programme. Their ingenuity, dedication and hard work is an inspiration to all of us.

#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021#ExtraordinaryWomen pic.twitter.com/CDJWpS5RUX — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 8, 2021

Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), posted a video message extending her greetings on the occasion. She said that her government is taking measures to promote gender equality and breaking down gender stereotypes. The President also met with the women officers of Taiwan’s navy and shared her photographs with them on Twitter.

On #InternationalWomensDay we recommit ourselves to gender equality while celebrating all women in #Taiwan & around the world. Let’s build a brighter future in which women are empowered to achieve anything they set their minds to. #女力覺醒 pic.twitter.com/YhYO15MZjh — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 8, 2021

It was an honour & a pleasure to spend #InternationalWomensDay with our navy’s courageous women in uniform. Thank you for all you do to uphold #Taiwan's safety & sovereignty. You are an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/si4M1O9oMY — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 8, 2021

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, also wished women on International Women’s Day 2021.

Sevgileri, emekleri ve fedakârlıkları ile insanlığın umudu olan tüm kadınlarımızın 8 Mart Dünya Kadınlar Günü’nü tebrik ediyorum. Kadınlarımızın şiddete maruz kalmadıkları bir ortamı oluşturmak için verdiğimiz mücadeleyi kararlılıkla ve hassasiyetle sürdüreceğiz. pic.twitter.com/5WvKOc0Qeo — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) March 8, 2021

Ursula von der Leyen, a German politician who is also the President of the European Commission, shared a video message encouraging girls to believe in themselves and said that they can become anything they want.