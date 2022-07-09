International Mango Festival 2022: All you need to know

The festival consists of competitions and quizzes on the many aspects of mangoes including their different uses and the huge variety

International Mango Festival is a two-day festival that is organised annually in the month of July and attracts thousands of mango lovers to the celebration. During this event, mango lovers may witness different varieties of mangoes across the globe under one roof. The festival would take place on 9 and 10 July this year.

This mega festival that celebrates the king of fruits is arranged by the Delhi Tourism Board in collaboration with the Delhi Government at Dilli Haat, Pitampura and Dilli Haat, Janakpuri.

History

The International Mango Festival was first organised in the year 1987. The festival consists of competitions and quizzes on the many aspects of mangoes including their different uses and the huge variety.

Significance

The festival is celebrated with an aim to appreciate the resilience of mango trees. It is important to know that mango trees are indigenous in nature and once uprooted, it takes a long time for them to recover. So, this festival is not only restricted to celebrating one of the favourite fruits of India, but also an attempt to spread awareness about different varieties of mango and mango trees.

How is the day celebrated?

The highlight of the mango festival consists of a Mango Quiz, a Mango eating competition along with the sale of fresh and newly-harvested mangoes and the different products that are made from them. This may include mango pulp, chutney, aam papad, pickles, mango juices, mango jam, etc. It is allowed for the visitors to feast on different things for free. Several small mango trees are also kept for sale.

How to reach the Mango Festival

The nearest metro station to Dilli Haat Pitampura is Netaji Subhash Place on the Red Line. The nearest metro station to Dilli Haat Janakpuri is Janak Puri West that is on the Blue Line.

