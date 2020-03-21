International Forests Day today: UN terms year 2020 ‘Nature Super Year’, urges world to 'turn the tide' on deforestation

Forests are fast dwindling around the world. They not only play an important role in our daily lives, but the sustainable management and use of its resources could also go a long way in combating climate change.

With a view of raising awareness on the importance of all types of forests and celebrating the flora and fauna within it, 21 March is celebrated as International Day of Forests.

History of International day of Forests

21 March was proclaimed by the United National General Assembly to be the International Day of Forests in 2012.

The International Day of Forests is organised by the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agricultural Organization, in collaboration with governments and other relevant organizations from around the world.

International Day of Forests 2020 theme

Collaborative Partnership on Forests, a grouping of 14 forest-related international organizations, institutions and convention secretariats, decide upon the theme for each International Day of Forests. For 2020, the theme that has been chosen is Forests and Biodiversity.

As per UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, 2020 has been termed as a ‘Nature Super Year’ and must be the year where "we turn the tide on deforestation and forestry loss."

On International Day of Forests, the UN Secretary General urged all governments, businesses and civil society to take urgent action to halt deforestation and restore degraded forests "so future generations can enjoy a greener, healthier future."

How is the day celebrated

Tree plantation drives, symposiums, art exhibitions, photo competitions and debates are organized across the world. People can also join in on the conversation regarding forests and their conservation on social media using the #IntlForestDay.

