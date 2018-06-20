International Day of Yoga: As Narendra Modi gears up for yoga in Dehradun, here is the itinerary of other ministers

The country is all geared up to mark the fourth International Day of Yoga (IDY), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lead about 55,000 enthusiasts in performing asanas in Dehradun on Thursday.

Besides celebration in various districts and states which are being organised by state governments in coordination with NGOs, the Union ministers will go to different venues, inside the national capital and outside to lead yoga events. Here is the schedule of where different ministers will be performing yoga on Thursday's occasion:

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu will lead the Yoga Day programme at Bandra Reclamation Sealin Promenade in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The event is being organised by Spandan Art, an NG run by BJP's city unit chief Ashish Shelar. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will also take part in similar events at two places in Mumbai.

While Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh will observe an event in Lucknow where around 2,000 central armed police forces (CAPFs) personnel will participate, transport minister Nitin Gadkari will celebrate the occasion in Nagpur.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and yoga guru Baba Ramdev will practice yoga in Kota along with around 2 lakh people on the International Yoga Day on Thursday. The chief minister on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to practice yoga to keep their mind, body and soul healthy and happy and make it a part of their lives. In her message, she said that yoga practice helps people connect with nature, ensuring their happiness.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at an event to be held in the European Parliament on Thursday in the presence of EP President Antonio Tajani, it was announced on Tuesday. Shri Shri Ravishankar will lead a session on yoga at that event.

Earlier, ahead of the fourth Yoga Day celebrations on 21 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said yoga makes people better individuals in thought, action, knowledge and devotion. He also said that yoga is not just a set of exercises that keep the body fit, it is a "passport" to health assurance and a key to fitness and wellness.

"About 5,000 events will be held across the country to mark International Day for Yoga (IDY)," a senior AYUSH ministry official said. Here's the official schedule of the Cabinet ministers and where they would be practising yoga.

In Dehradun, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place with commandos and paramilitary forces deployed to ensure no untoward incidents take place while in Delhi, eight events have been planned in the national capital with the main event being held in Connaught Place.

The centrepiece of the first IDY celebration on 21 June, 2015 was New Delhi's Rajpath, with the event making it to the Guinness World Records with 35,985 participants performing asanas at one venue and 84 nationalities being part of it. Last year, the main function was at Lucknow.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 had declared that 21 June would be observed as International Day of Yoga every year, a move for which India had lobbied hard.

With inputs from agencies