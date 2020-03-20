International Day of Happiness 2020: Here are five ways to uplift your spirits under self-quarantine

The United Nations General Assembly in 2012 had proclaimed 20 March to be the International Day of Happiness with the aim of recognising the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations.

While it is a day of celebrating life, it perhaps may not be the best of times to celebrate outdoors with a coronavirus pandemic around.

If you, like millions of others, have gone into self-isolation to combat the virus outbreak, there are ways you can lift up your spirits and celebrate happiness on your very own.

Get some good sleep

Yes, it might sound cliched, but nothing lifts up the spirit better than a good night’s rest. Adults need seven to eight hours of sleep every night for the proper functioning of the body, anything less might leave your body tired, and you cranky. Good sleep is vital to emotional well-being.

In fact, a study by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found that partial sleep loss is actually detrimental to a positive mood.

Express gratitude

Sit down and write down the things you are grateful for when in isolation. You will find that you can increase your happiness by focusing on things you are thankful for.

Physical activity

It could be difficult to remain in a positive state of mind when confined within the four walls of your home. However, aerobic exercise like cardio could be an effective means of increasing happiness. Scientists have found that physical activity betters both the physical and psychological well-being of people.

Read a book

There are a number of books out there which could elevate your spirits and keep you happy. You might already have some of them in your library. Dalai Lama's The Art of Happiness and Sonja Lyubomirsky’s The How of Happiness are wonderful guides that teach you how to understand and implement the art of joy.

Eat a healthier diet

At the end of the day, ensuring what you eat could go a long way in making you feel better. Studies point out that having a diet that is high in fruit and vegetables makes people happier, apart from keeping them healthy in the longer run.

Edibles like berries contain a host of antioxidants and phenolic compounds which battle oxidative stress in the body. They are also high in anthocyanins which lower the risk of depression by almost 40 percent.

