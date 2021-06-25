International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2021: History, significance and efforts for rehabilitation

Through a resolution in December 1997, 26 June was designated by the United Nations as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed on 26 June every year by the United Nations (UN). The day is marked to urge all stakeholders to unite for those who have faced or are facing abuse and torture.

According to a blog on the UN website, the consequences of torture are that it can transform into a cycle of violence and affect generations to come.

History

The UN General Assembly declared that the day would be observed on 26 June through a resolution on 12 December, 1997. According to the UN website, the aim was the total eradication of torture.

The date 26 June was selected because on this day in 1987, the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment was made effective. This convention has now been ratified by 162 countries.

Significance

It is important to mark this day because it unites people in support of those who have been victims of physical and mental torture. Under international laws, torture is a crime.

Through this occasion, the UN aims to eradicate torture, an act that denies dignity to the victims. With this day, the UN wants to end the degrading inhuman treatment that victims of torture face.

Efforts for rehabilitation by the UN

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture which was established in 1981. The UN Human Rights Office in Geneva administers this fund which is used to provide assistance to victims of torture.