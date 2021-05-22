This year's theme is 'We're Part of the Solution' and it has been chosen as an extension to 2020’s concept - 'Our solutions are in nature'

The International Day for Biological Diversity is annually observed on 22 May. This day is celebrated to make people aware of the biodiversity across the planet which pays an important role in our lives.

Even though technological advances are at their peak, humans are still dependent upon the ecosystem.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly declared 22 May as the International Day for Biological Diversity to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. This day is also known as World Biodiversity Day.

Theme for International Day for Biological Diversity 2021:

This year's theme is 'We're Part of the Solution' and it has been chosen as an extension to 2020’s concept - 'Our solutions are in nature'. The theme or slogan is a reminder that biodiversity remains the answer to several sustainable development challenges.

How to raise awareness about biodiversity?

- Urgent need to increase public participation in the ecosystem and educate the importance of biodiversity

- Implement public awareness programmes that focus on decision-makers, business executives, non-governmental organisations and children

- People who live in rural areas are solely dependent upon biological resources; they can be called to increase their understanding of the issue better

- Spread as much as information about biodiversity on social media, through education or other means

- Introducing biodiversity education and interpretative programmes in protected areas, natural history museums, zoos, public open spaces, and community centres

- Asking influencers on TV and radio to popularise biodiversity