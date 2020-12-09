International Anti-Corruption Day 2020: Theme and significance of occasion aimed at promoting probity in governance
Every year, the United Nations observes the International Anti-Corruption Day on 9 December
International Anti Corruption Day is observed in order for us to put our thoughts and actions in preventing corruption in various organisations and institutions around the world. Given the strong impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy, governance institutions and society, International Anti-Corruption Day 2020 becomes all the more significant.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke on corruption in the context of the pandemic recently. He said: “Corruption is criminal, immoral and the ultimate betrayal of public trust. It is even more damaging in times of crisis – as the world is experiencing now with the COVID-19 pandemic”. He pointed out how the response to the virus was creating “new opportunities to exploit weak oversight and inadequate transparency, diverting funds” at a time when the entire humanity has been severely hit.
International Anti Corruption Day 2020: Date
Every year, the United Nations observes the International Anti-Corruption Day on 9 December. The goal is to raise awareness among people against corruption and study real-life situations that brought serious corrupt practices to the fore.
International Anti Corruption Day 2020: Theme
According to the United Nations, the theme ‘Recover with integrity’ grasps the dual attack of COVID-19 and corruption. As all forms of corruption see a rise during the times of crises, the current time is a sensitive one.
The theme ‘Recover with integrity’ highlights that a better recovery is possible only by putting effective corruption mitigation measures in place. This also emphasizes that an “inclusive COVID-19 recovery can only be achieved with integrity”.
International Anti Corruption Day 2020: Significance
Global crises lead to laxity in protocols in place at the societal level. These holes in the protocols are misused by certain people for corruption and COVID-19 has provided scope for various kinds of corruption. As per data presented by the UNDP, the pandemic is leading to “declines in global human development and could push the number of people living in extreme poverty to over one billion by 2030”.
At the same time, corruption remains a barrier in our efforts to respond to crises such as the present one.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Amid wildfires and sweltering Siberia, 2020 emerges as one of three hottest years on record, says UN
The 2020 provisional State of the Global Climate report also found temperature averages across the last five years, and across the last 10-year period to be "the warmest on record"
Bangladesh begins relocating Rohingya refugees to floating island; human rights groups oppose process
The island's facilities are built to accommodate one lakh people, just a fraction of the million Rohingya Muslims who have fled waves of violent persecution in their native Myanmar and are currently living in crowded, squalid refugee camps
COVID-19 could push over 1 billion into extreme poverty by 2030, says UN study
The study assesses the impact of different COVID-19 recovery scenarios on the Sustainable Development Goals, evaluating the multidimensional effects of the pandemic over the next decade