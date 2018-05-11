You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Intercepted WhatsApp conversations of Islamic State operatives reveal plan to assassinate Narendra Modi, claims Gujarat ATS

India PTI May 11, 2018 08:53:12 IST

Ahmedabad: A charge sheet filed by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) against two suspected Islamic State operatives last month has claimed that an unidentified associate of one of the two arrested men talked about assassinating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Yeah let's take Modi out with a sniper rifle," is a line from a conversation cited in the charge sheet, attributed to an associate of Ubed Ahmed Mirza.

The charge sheet against Mirza and Mohammad Kasim Stimberwala — both arrested last October — was filed before the chief judicial magistrate at Ankleshwar in Bharuch district.

As per a WhatsApp chat between Mirza and his associate, identified only as 'Ferrari', on 10 September, 2016, Mirza talked about buying pistols.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

In response, according to the charge sheet, 'Ferrari' said, "Yeah, let's take (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi out with a sniper rifle Insha-Allah".

When 'Ferrari' mentioned a Russian-made gun, Mirza promptly replied, "I want it".

In another WhatsApp chat with Ferrari on 26 July, 2016, Mirza was told that Islamic State handlers had asked its modules and lone-wolf attackers in India to use machetes and big chopping knives to target people.

Instead of taking the risk of buying guns and assembling explosives, one can target people, "especially foreign citizens", using chopping knives, Ferrari told Mirza.

According to an ATS official, the process to identify the other people who figure in these chats, including 'Ferrari', is underway.

The ATS has alleged that Stimberwala and Mirza were "highly radicalised by the Jehadi ideology of Islamic State and were actively planning lone-wolf attacks on Jews".

While Stimberwala worked as a laboratory technician at a hospital in Ankleshwar, Mirza was a practising lawyer at the Surat district court.

Abdullah el-Faisal, a radical preacher based in Jamaica, and suspected Islamic State handler Shafi Armar have been shown as absconding accused in the charge sheet.

ATS claimed Stimberwala and Mirza were in touch with el-Faisal and Armar to plan attacks on Jews in India. They conducted a recce of some of the targets and were planning to send radicalised youths outside India to take part in terrorist acts, the charge sheet said.

Both have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (sedition) and 125 (waging war against any Asiatic power in alliance with India), apart from the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 08:53 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores