Incessant heavy rains battered several parts of Kerala on Wednesday,resulting in water-logging, uprooting of trees, and damages to residential and commercial buildings.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for three districts- Idukki, Kasaragod, and Kannur, while an orange alert for the remaining 11 districts.

According to the IMD forecast, the intensity of the rains is likely to go down in the next few days.

Loss of lives

The heavy rainfall since Tuesday night has resulted in widespread damage and loss of lives in the state.

An autorickshaw driver overturned into a stream swollen with rainwater in Pathanamthitta district, resulting in his death.

Another person, a 68-year-old man, was swept away in an overflowing river in Thamarassery taluk of Kozhikode district on Tuesday and the fire force and other rescue personnel are yet to find him.

Schools shut

Amid heavy rains, schools were shut in Kerala, especially those designated as relief camps, colleges and educational institutions in various districts today.

Water level in several dams rise

In Idukki, a few shutters of the Kallarkutty and Pambla dams were opened from 12.30 AM onwards to release 300 cumecs and 500 cumecs of water, respectively, after the water in the two dams reached the Red alert levels.

The district administration advised those living on the shores of the Periyar and Muthirapuzha rivers to be cautious and be ready to relocate to relief camps in case of the water entering their homes.

All shutters of the Kavanakkallu Regulator-cum-Bridge (RCB) across the river Chaliyar in Malappuram district were also opened.

Shutters of Karikkayam and Ullunkal dams across river Kakkad and Maniyar dam on the Kakkattar river in Pathanamthitta district were also opened this morning to release several hundred cumecs of water.

With inputs from PTI

