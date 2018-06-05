Intense rains expected in Mumbai from 9 to 11 June, predicts Skymet; south part of city to be worst affected

After heavy rain coupled with thunder was recorded in Mumbai on Monday evening, Skymet officials have predicted that the city is likely to face intense rain over the coming weekend. On Tuesday, the Santacruz Observatory recorded 51 mm of rain and Colaba Observatory recorded 15 mm in the past 24 hours.

According to Skymet Weather, Mumbai's average monthly rainfall is 493.1 millimetres, while 77.3 millimetres of rain has already been recorded by the city.

#Mumbai recorded heavy #rains to tune of 46 mm from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm. In same time, Ratnagiri saw extremely heavy rains of 170 mm. More rains coming as #Monsoon2018 nears. @abpmajhatv @RidlrMUM @airnewsalerts — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 4, 2018

Skymet officials told CNN-News18 that more intense rains were expected in Mumbai from 9 to 11 June. Further, South Mumbai is to likely to be affected more that any other part of the city during the monsoons.

According to the meteorological organisation, cyclonic circulation over the South Konkan and Goa region is responsible for heavy showers the city saw on 3 and 4 June. With persistent circulation over the regions, good rains are likely to continue in Mumbai. Moderate showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon as well.

Intensity of rainfall in Mumbai will only increase and by 8 June, according to Skymet. The city will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall due to rise in the frequency of rains. This will trigger the arrival of the Southwest monsoon which is anticipated by 8 June.

Rainfall on Monday affected flight operations and disrupted local trains. At least nine incoming flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were diverted to other airports due to congestion on account of the weather conditions. Water logging in parts of the city and suburbs led to traffic jams, reported News18.