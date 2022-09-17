'Modi ji inspired us to adopt, educate tribal kids on birth of children in our family'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with greetings from leaders and other prominent personalities pouring in and admirers hailing his contribution to making a 'strong and self-reliant' India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always taught his leaders and party men to adopt a tribal child and take responsibility to teach and take care of upbringing of an Adivasi child.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Gujarat’s Neema Bhakkar recalled one such philanthropic idea that PM Modi gave her to celebrate her children’s birthday.

“Modiji has taught us that whenever a child is born in the family, we tend to spend a lot on birthday celebrations, cakes. Instead of doing so, he told us that every time a child is born in your family, you should adopt one of the tribal children and sponsor his/her education and other necessities,” she said.

“PM Modi has inspired us to do so. On the first birthday of our children, we would adopt one of the tribal children and take care of his/her upbringing,” she added.

Chandrakant Shukla, NRI, praised the Prime Minister and called him a visionary man. He said, “When there was no nirman andolan, PM Modi back in 1971 gave me the roadmap of including society, students.”

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a leader with a vision and vigour, got greetings from leaders and other prominent personalities as well as admirers who hailed his contribution to making a “strong and self-reliant” India.

It was an eventful birthday for the Prime Minister Modi as earlier in the day, he released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, under a landmark project seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country. He later addressed several events today.

In PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, BJP workers on Saturday celebrated his birthday by worshipping Maa Ganga’ and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Workers of Namami Gange’ organised a cleanliness drive at the Namo Ghat, and also cut a cake to mark the PM’s birthday.

As part of the occasion, an exhibition on PM Modi’s life has been organised at Shaheed Udyan in Sigra area of the district, which will continue till 19 September.

Wishing PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu said the work for nation-building under his incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity continues to advance.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted him, saying his transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated ‘Bharat’ to newer heights of glory.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed him as the flag-bearer of Indian culture who has connected the country to its roots and led it forward in every field.

Under his farsighted leadership, India has emerged as a world power and he has distinguished himself as a global leader respected by the world, Shah said.

Modi’s life symbolises service and dedication, he said, calling him the builder of a secure, strong and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ new India.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was among the leaders who greeted the prime minister.

“On the occasion of your birthday, best wishes for good health and long life. May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you,” he tweeted,

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in a letter to Modi, extolled India’s efforts under the prime minister in meeting the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

As the longest-staying guest in India, I have observed its development first hand. Now the country is also a rising economic power and a leader in science and technology,” he stated in the letter.

The Dalai Lama also hailed the country’s “strong democratic foundation” and called it an example of peace and stability.

“I am delighted to say India is poised to assume its rightful place in the world,” he said.

