Inspired by 'India's first Earth-sheltered home', Anand Mahindra shares video

By now one thing is clear, which is leave it to the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and he will keep you engaged on social media. From inspiring to funny posts, Mahindra’s social media timeline is surely an intriguing gold mine of viral content. However this time, the head honcho of Mahindra Group appears to be impressed by the fact that Indians don’t anymore have to jet off to New Zealand to experience living in hobbit homes. Yes, you read that right. Re-sharing Curly Tales’ video of an underground home near Mumbai, Mahindra not only believed the design to be “cool” in all its literal sense but also claimed it to be “the future of hospitality.” The unique point about this underground home is it is “India’s first Earth-sheltered home”.

While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “Fascinating. A very ‘cool’ design and I use that word in a literal sense too, given the efficient climate control enabled by the mode of construction! This is the future of hospitality since people are looking for unique and exotic experiences in our post-pandemic world…”

Nestled among the lush green Sahyadri Hills of Maharashtra, this hobbit-inspired underground home is located in Murbad, some 2.5 kilometres from Mumbai. The video opens with the host revealing that from wall to roof, the house is buried underground. The interior of the house is not only aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, but it all helps keep the house at a comfortable temperature. In a bid to provide the scenic view of lush nature during the day and enthralling stars during the night, the house even has windows in the ceiling that welcomes the natural light in the house.

Fascinating. A very ‘cool’ design, and I use that word in a literal sense too, given the efficient climate control enabled by the mode of construction! This is the future of hospitality, since people are looking for unique and exotic experiences in our post-pandemic world… pic.twitter.com/3xnz8hzPGl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 13, 2022



Very smartly the designer of the house has made amazing use of the huge stones in the furniture. Needless to say, the video shared by Mahindra is buzzing over the internet. While several lauded this unique architectural idea, many pointed out that it looks expensive, and hence is beyond the affordability of the common people. One user commented, “WoW Elegant but how can you bear this cost?”

WoW Elegant but how can bear this cost?😭 — Muraly Krishna (@muraly_krishna) October 14, 2022



Another suggested keeping a check on the disaster management of the construction. He wrote, “Interesting, disaster management needs to be checked… like evacuation in case of fire, earthquakes. Oxygen during heavy rainfall?”

Interesting, disaster management needs to be checked… like evacuation in case of fire, earthquakes. Oxygen during heavy rainfall? — Rajesh Kishanpuriya (@ideazfirst) October 14, 2022

And can trees grow on land above the home ? Is there some provision for roots to develop — Rajesh Kishanpuriya (@ideazfirst) October 14, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed more than 93,000 times and has garnered over 2,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.