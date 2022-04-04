Inspired by ideas of Rahul Gandhi, Dehradun woman transfers her property to him

Congress' Lalchand Sharma said that while handing over the testament of her property to Rahul Gandhi, the woman said that she is influenced by the ideas of the Wayanad MP

Dehradun: Pushpa Munjial, a senior citizen from Dehradun, on Monday filed a testament (will) in the district court transferring all her property to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Metropolitan president Lalchand Sharma informed that while handing over the testament of her property to Rahul Gandhi, Munjial said that she is influenced by the ideas of the Wayanad MP.

"Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very much influenced by this," Sharma said.

Pushpa Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh.

