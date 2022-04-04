Inspired by ideas of Rahul Gandhi, Dehradun woman transfers her property to him
Congress' Lalchand Sharma said that while handing over the testament of her property to Rahul Gandhi, the woman said that she is influenced by the ideas of the Wayanad MP
Dehradun: Pushpa Munjial, a senior citizen from Dehradun, on Monday filed a testament (will) in the district court transferring all her property to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress Metropolitan president Lalchand Sharma informed that while handing over the testament of her property to Rahul Gandhi, Munjial said that she is influenced by the ideas of the Wayanad MP.
"Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very much influenced by this," Sharma said.
Pushpa Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
All England Open 2022: PM Narendra Modi hails Lakshya Sen's spirited fight after loss in final
Sen's dream run at the All England Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles final.
Why Smriti Irani was chosen by BJP for the Amethi battle
Smriti Irani challenged Rahul Gandhi from his family stronghold in 2014 and again in 2019? Here is an exclusive excerpt from a new book on her Amethi battle and her ultimate victory
Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as CM in Dehradun; PM Modi, Amit Shah in attendance
Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time.