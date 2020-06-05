You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Insider Take by Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan | Economy Under Lockdown | Automotive Sector

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2020 15:51:12 IST
Watch Full Video  

“The future of the automotive industry looks bright, with sales expected to pick up in the festive season.”
.
.
.
With the COVID 19 pandemic having impacted all aspects of the economy severely, the automotive industry saw a complete drop in sales and manufacturing of new vehicles. Since the commencement of the lockdown, the demand across the nation has fallen sharply.
.
.
Where Maharashtra and Gujarat once contributed to 32% sales of new vehicles, i.e, over the last three financial years, they are expected to contribute only about 15-20% this year post lockdown.
.
.
According to Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan, the sales in the Northeast are expected to rise from the usual 13% to 18%, owing to the lack of red zones in the area. He predicts a brighter future for the automotive industry given the customer sentiment towards private mobility in these times of coronavirus.
.
.
Talking about different aspects involved in automotive production and trade, he addresses the need to enhance digital connectivity and the long road ahead for the industry.
.
.
.
#economyunderlockdown #automotive #business #insidertake #lockdown2020 #automobile

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 15:51:12 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 05 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 05 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres