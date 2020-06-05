Insider Take by Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan | Economy Under Lockdown | Automotive Sector

“The future of the automotive industry looks bright, with sales expected to pick up in the festive season.”

With the COVID 19 pandemic having impacted all aspects of the economy severely, the automotive industry saw a complete drop in sales and manufacturing of new vehicles. Since the commencement of the lockdown, the demand across the nation has fallen sharply.

Where Maharashtra and Gujarat once contributed to 32% sales of new vehicles, i.e, over the last three financial years, they are expected to contribute only about 15-20% this year post lockdown.

According to Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan, the sales in the Northeast are expected to rise from the usual 13% to 18%, owing to the lack of red zones in the area. He predicts a brighter future for the automotive industry given the customer sentiment towards private mobility in these times of coronavirus.

Talking about different aspects involved in automotive production and trade, he addresses the need to enhance digital connectivity and the long road ahead for the industry.

