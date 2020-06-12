You are here:
Insider Take By D. Narain, Bayer CropScience Limited | Economy Under Lockdown | Agriculture

Jun 12, 2020
D. Narain, Senior Bayer Representative, South Asia and Managing Director, and Simon Wiebusch, CEO Bayer CropScience Division of India and Sri Lanka highlight challenges faced by the agriculture industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the sector having been declared an essential commodity early on, the problems didn’t reduce given the impasse in transportation, labour shortages, unseasonal weather, etc.

“The most important thing is, we got our supply chains back up and running to support the Kharif farmers and ensure that the panic season will be secured,” says D Narain.

However, the agro-experts analyze the need to make the Indian agricultural sector more globally competitive, ensuring sustainable use of available resources and most importantly, creating awareness in the larger population about the value addition of the agriculture community, so that every stakeholder benefits and transforms in the long run.

