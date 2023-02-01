Inflation comes down due to steps taken by the Govt, Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that inflation has come down due to steps taken by the government.

“You have seen inflation come down, both the CPI and WPI. Action has been taken by the government, we take inflation-related steps when things develop on the ground and in response to it and that has borne results,” she said.

Presenting budget 2023, she said that the budget gives a big leg-up to capital investment. “The budget also attends to MSMEs as they are the engine of growth and sustains capital investment,” she said.

