Inflation comes down due to steps taken by the Govt, Nirmala Sitharaman
Action has been taken by the government to reduce inflation. The government take inflation-related steps when things develop on the ground and in response to it and that has borne results,' FM said.
New Delhi: The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that inflation has come down due to steps taken by the government.
“You have seen inflation come down, both the CPI and WPI. Action has been taken by the government, we take inflation-related steps when things develop on the ground and in response to it and that has borne results,” she said.
Presenting budget 2023, she said that the budget gives a big leg-up to capital investment. “The budget also attends to MSMEs as they are the engine of growth and sustains capital investment,” she said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Budget 2023: Expectations of automobile sector from Finance Minister
The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles wants the inclusion of light to heavy commercial vehicles under FAME II to encourage electric mobility in this year's Budget
Union Budget 2023-24 Expectation: What electronics sector wishes for this year
According to ICEA, the tariffs increase the burden on manufacturers and jeopardise the domestic industry
Union Budget 2023-24: What real estate sector expects from Finance Minister this year
The real estate sector is believed to be among the main drivers for India’s economic development in the upcoming years. The sector has shown stable growth in recent years