You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Indraprastha Gas hikes price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 1.36 a kilogram, blames rupee depreciation and rise in cost of natural gas

India PTI May 28, 2018 21:47:27 IST

New Delhi: CNG price in the national capital was today hiked by Rs 1.36 per kg as input raw material got costlier because of rupee depreciation and rise in natural gas price.  CNG will cost Rs 41.97 per kg in Delhi with effect from midnight tonight following the price increase, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a statement.

AFP

AFP

In adjoining Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, rates were increased by Rs 1.55 to Rs 48.60 per kg. The increase was warranted "to offset the impact on its input costs as a result of recent appreciation of dollar vis-a-vis rupee and revision in proportions of domestic gas allocation," the statement said.

IGL said it will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs 40.47 per kg in Delhi and Rs 47.10 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at the select CNG stations across the region. Price of piped cooking gas hasn't been revised.

"There has been a steep appreciation of the dollar as compared to rupee since the last CNG price revision. The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from its sources is dollar linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-a-vis rupee," it said.

IGL said the increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 4 paise per km, for taxi it would be 7 paise per km and in case of buses, the increase would be nearly 40 paise per km.

"With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be nearly 40 per cent," the statement added.


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 21:47 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores