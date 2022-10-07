Indore Law College's unique take to attract students goes viral; compares 'Harvey Specter, Jagdishwar Mishra'
Drawing a comparison between two fictional characters, the law college has published a creative ad.
When it comes to advertising, different organisations and brands resort to unique and attractive options which are not only creative but also will attract mass attention from audiences. When speaking about educational institutes, students always look for the best, in terms of academic performance as well as the facilities provided to the students. In order to grab the attention of such students, a law college has now taken up a very creative method to advertise its law courses. The ad has been published by the Indore-based Indore Institute of Law.
Drawing a comparison between two popular characters of Harvey Specter from the hit American television series Suitsand Jagdishwar Mishra, played by Akshay Kumar in the Bollywood film, Jolly LLB 2, the ad is quite appealing and definitely leaves an impression!
Speaking more about the full-page ad, it has been published on the front page of a newspaper that featured the images of the two characters in their respective roles of advocates. There is also a text that reads, “You can be Harvey Specter or Jagdishwar Mishra, choice is yours.”
A user while sharing a picture of the advertisement on Twitter wrote, “I want the confidence that Indore colleges have.” Furthermore, the tweet has also grabbed the attention of the internet and has gone viral in no time.
Appreciating the creative idea by the institute, a user wrote, “I like how this is open to interpretation, they aren’t making any definitive claims as to what they will make you”, while another commented, “Such cool things to tweet but still not getting paid.”
On the other hand, a user who was not quite happy with the ad went on to comment, "I don't get what the Indore Institute of law is trying to prove here. Both the characters were good as lawyers - made mistakes in their careers but in the end rectified them and again proved their accountability. So what is this comparison? matlab cool banne ke liye kuch bhi."
