Indore infant rape and murder: 21-year-old man gets death sentence from district court

A man accused of the rape and murder of a four-month-old girl in Indore was given the death sentence by a district court on Saturday, according to several media reports.

On 21 April, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Sunil Bheel (21) after they recovered the blood-soaked body of the infant from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area, NDTV reported.

The police identified Bheel and said CCTV footage showed him carrying the infant over his shoulder before the incident. The post-mortem, carried out at the state-run MY Hospital, suggested the victim might have been raped before she was killed as her private parts bore an injury mark, a source said.

HC Mishra, Deputy Inspector-General of police, said that the victim's family didn't name Bheel as he is the victim's uncle.

"Suspects were ruled out by special investigation team (SIT) and the victim's uncle was arrested. The accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime", he told ANI.

With inputs from PTI