You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Indore infant rape and murder: 21-year-old man gets death sentence from district court

India FP Staff May 12, 2018 14:44:17 IST

A man accused of the rape and murder of a four-month-old girl in Indore was given the death sentence by a district court on Saturday, according to several media reports.

#BREAKING -- Man sentenced to death for raping 4-month-old baby in Indore, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ldLgwREl9D

On 21 April, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Sunil Bheel (21) after they recovered the blood-soaked body of the infant from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area, NDTV reported.

The police identified Bheel and said CCTV footage showed him carrying the infant over his shoulder before the incident. The post-mortem, carried out at the state-run MY Hospital, suggested the victim might have been raped before she was killed as her private parts bore an injury mark, a source said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

HC Mishra, Deputy Inspector-General of police, said that the victim's family didn't name Bheel as he is the victim's uncle.

"Suspects were ruled out by special investigation team (SIT) and the victim's uncle was arrested. The accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime", he told ANI.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 14:44 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores