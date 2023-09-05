Indonesia makes adjustments to ASEAN Summit schedule to accommodate PM Modi's G20 programme
Addressing a special press conference, Saurabh Kumar said that PM Modi will return to India late evening on 7 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on night of 6 September to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia summit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar said Tuesday.
Addressing a special press conference, Saurabh Kumar said that PM Modi will return to India late evening on 7 September.
“At the invitation of President of Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jakarta for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia summit scheduled for the 7 September,” Saurabh Kumar said.
Related Articles
Indonesian govt makes adjustments to facilitate PM Modi’s programme
The MEA secretary (East) said, “Given that the G20 Summit follows shortly after the ASEAN Summit, it will be a short visit.”
“We are appreciative of the Indonesian government for making adjustments to the ASEAN meeting schedule as to facilitate PM Modi’s programme and his early return,” Saurabh Kumar said.
#WATCH | Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA says, “…PM Modi will visit Jakarta for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit & the 18th East Asia summit scheduled for the 7th of September…Given that the G20 Summit follows shortly it will be a short visit…” pic.twitter.com/UCMcktTXuh
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
This will be the 9th ASEAN-India summit to be attended by PM Modi. This is the first ASEAN-India Summit after New Delhi and the ASEAN elevated ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.
"The Summit in a sense is special since it is the first one after the elevation of India-ASEAN relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership which happened last year," Saurabh Kumar said.
In Indonesia, PM Modi will focus on trade and security ties with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Last week, MEA issued a statement saying that the forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.
Which countries are member of ASEAN?
ASEAN is composed of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
With inputs from agencies
also read
BRICS nations express support for India's G20 presidency
The BRICS joint statement said that it is important to address the international debt agenda properly to support economic recovery and sustainable development while taking into account each nation’s laws and internal procedures
Watch: PM Modi stops his address midway, asks medical team to check on fainted SPG personnel
The PM was addressing the public after his return from the BRICS Summit in South Africa and a one-day visit to Greece
'Let us all make G20 Summit a success': PM Modi's message to Delhiites
During the address at Palam Airport, PM Modi urged residents of the national capital to ensure the success of the upcoming G20 Summit as they have been entrusted with more responsibility during this time