Indonesia makes adjustments to ASEAN Summit schedule to accommodate PM Modi's G20 programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on night of 6 September to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia summit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar said Tuesday.

Addressing a special press conference, Saurabh Kumar said that PM Modi will return to India late evening on 7 September.

“At the invitation of President of Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jakarta for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia summit scheduled for the 7 September,” Saurabh Kumar said.

Indonesian govt makes adjustments to facilitate PM Modi’s programme

The MEA secretary (East) said, “Given that the G20 Summit follows shortly after the ASEAN Summit, it will be a short visit.”

“We are appreciative of the Indonesian government for making adjustments to the ASEAN meeting schedule as to facilitate PM Modi’s programme and his early return,” Saurabh Kumar said.

This will be the 9th ASEAN-India summit to be attended by PM Modi. This is the first ASEAN-India Summit after New Delhi and the ASEAN elevated ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.

"The Summit in a sense is special since it is the first one after the elevation of India-ASEAN relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership which happened last year," Saurabh Kumar said.

In Indonesia, PM Modi will focus on trade and security ties with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Last week, MEA issued a statement saying that the forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.

Which countries are member of ASEAN?

ASEAN is composed of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With inputs from agencies