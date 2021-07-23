Goenka shared the letter with a caption saying it was a very personal letter that was exchanged between a powerful prime minister and a giant industrialist

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s typewritten letter to industrialist JRD Tata has recently gone viral. The letter dated 5 July, 1973 was shared by Industrialist Harsh Goenka on his social media handle.

Goenka shared the letter with a caption saying it was a very personal letter that was exchanged between a powerful prime minister and a giant industrialist. He also described it as ‘sheer class’.

In the letter, Gandhi had thanked the industrial tycoon for giving her perfumes. “I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don’t normally use perfumes and am so cut off from the ‘chic’ world that I do not even know these, but will certainly experiment with them,” the letter reads.

Further in the letter, the former prime minister also stated that whenever the industrialist wishes to write or meet her on any concerned issues, he can do so. She later concluded by sending her good wishes to Tata and his wife Thelma Vicaji Tata.

Ever since the letter was shared on social media, users have gone down memory lane talking about the simplicity of Gandhi and her typewriting skills. Others recalled the days when letters were written on typewriters.

After Goenka’s post, a user identified as Dr Nilima Srivastava shared a black and white photo of Indira Gandhi sitting on a stool during a press conference.

Another user commented that Tata was a creative writer. He also loved to keep in touch with family, colleagues, associates, and leaders, like Jawaharlal Nehru, among others.