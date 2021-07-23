India

Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, thanking him for gifting perfumes, goes viral

Goenka shared the letter with a caption saying it was a very personal letter that was exchanged between a powerful prime minister and a giant industrialist

FP Trending July 23, 2021 22:13:52 IST
Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, thanking him for gifting perfumes, goes viral

File image of Indira Gandhi. Reuters

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s typewritten letter to industrialist JRD Tata has recently gone viral. The letter dated 5 July, 1973 was shared by Industrialist Harsh Goenka on his social media handle.

Goenka shared the letter with a caption saying it was a very personal letter that was exchanged between a powerful prime minister and a giant industrialist. He also described it as ‘sheer class’.

In the letter, Gandhi had thanked the industrial tycoon for giving her perfumes. “I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don’t normally use perfumes and am so cut off from the ‘chic’ world that I do not even know these, but will certainly experiment with them,” the letter reads.

Further in the letter, the former prime minister also stated that whenever the industrialist wishes to write or meet her on any concerned issues, he can do so. She later concluded by sending her good wishes to Tata and his wife Thelma Vicaji Tata.

Ever since the letter was shared on social media, users have gone down memory lane talking about the simplicity of Gandhi and her typewriting skills. Others recalled the days when letters were written on typewriters.

After Goenka’s post, a user identified as Dr Nilima Srivastava shared a black and white photo of Indira Gandhi sitting on a stool during a press conference.

Another user commented that Tata was a creative writer. He also loved to keep in touch with family, colleagues, associates, and leaders, like Jawaharlal Nehru, among others.

Updated Date: July 23, 2021 22:13:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Video of kid throwing tantrum for not getting a burger leaves netizens in splits
India

Watch: Video of kid throwing tantrum for not getting a burger leaves netizens in splits

Posted on 21 July, the over one-minute-long video has got more than 45,000 views and 3,100 likes till now on Twitter

Karnataka: Audio clip of hinting at 'leadership change' goes viral; state BJP chief calls it fake
India

Karnataka: Audio clip of hinting at 'leadership change' goes viral; state BJP chief calls it fake

Nalin Kumar Kateel demanded an inquiry into the tape where the talk was about "removing the entire team" and said it was not his voice

Mumbai Police uses ‘Felix Felicis’ reference from Harry Potter to highlight importance of masks
India

Mumbai Police uses ‘Felix Felicis’ reference from Harry Potter to highlight importance of masks

The fans of the Harry Potter film series are commenting and reacting to the social media post in large numbers. In a day, the tweet has got over 15,400 likes and many comments.