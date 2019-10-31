Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi and others pay tribute to former PM

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and several other leaders of the country paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 35th death anniversary.

Many of these leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to the Congress leader and remembered her contribution to national security, economy and foreign policy.

Rahul Gandhi took to the microblogging site and tweeted:

आज मेरी दादी श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी का बलिदान दिवस है। आप के फौलादी इरादे और निडर फैसलों की सीख हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। आपको मेरा शत् शत् नमन। My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom. #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the female prime minister.

देश की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2019

The official handle of the Congress shared several images of the aforementioned leaders paying tribute to the deceased Congress leader.

Former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh & Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pay homage to Smt. Indira Gandhi at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.#IndiasIndira pic.twitter.com/WY6SF6noJ4 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted with an image of a verse that her grandmother had taught her.

यह वह पहला श्लोक है जिसे हमारी दादी ने मेरे भाई और मुझे सिखाया। अक्सर हमें देख कर इसकी पहली पंक्ति बोलती थीं और हम इसे पूरा करते थे। आज इसकी आख़िरी पंक्ति दिल में गूंज रही है।#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/VboHOkYSxK — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 31, 2019

Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is facing prosecution in a money-laundering case, also paid homage to Indira Gandhi.

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood will contribute to growth of this nation and to make it strong" - #IndiraGandhi Humble tribute to one of the greatest woman of the century & former PM of India on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/GwEgT0vBvk — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 31, 2019

Other Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Kuldeep Bishnoi, KC Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot paid their tributes to the female prime minister on Twitter.

Remembering Indira Gandhi ji on the 35th anniversary of her martyrdom pic.twitter.com/xWzmRaq7EU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2019

Oct 31st. A day of celebration. Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel's birthday. Oct 31st. A day of anguish. Iron Lady of India, Indira Gandhi's assassination. Both not only had a huge impact on our history, but on our geography as well. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 31, 2019

A humble tribute to one of the greatest leader's India ever produced. She defined a strong woman and a great administrator. Paved the way for women to get empowered! Iron Lady #IndiraGandhi ji holds a special place in every heart. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GFHRNEGX6u — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) October 31, 2019

35 years ago, the nation lost its #IronLady. The daughter of India, still inspires millions of people across the world. Her commitment to eradicate poverty, empowering poor, supporting farmers, and building a strong India will always be remembered.#Indira35thDeathAnniversary pic.twitter.com/5vjNO9tWQB — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) October 31, 2019

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee applauded the former prime minister's leadership during the 1971 war. "We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War," she tweeted. Mamata referred to the 1971 war when East Pakistan was liberated after which the territory came to be known as Bangladesh.

Homage to former Prime Minister Indira Ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 31, 2019

A number of leaders also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal'.

Later the Congress leaders visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial, the residence of the former prime minister, where she was gunned down by her own guards on 31 October, 1984. Mukherjee was not present at the Indira Gandhi Memorial. A small prayer meeting was also organised where devotional songs were sung.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and chairman of the Delhi Congress campaign committee Kirti Azad also paid tributes to the leader.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on 31 October, 1984.

with inputs from PTI.

