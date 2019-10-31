Associate Partner

Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi and others pay tribute to former PM

India FP Staff Oct 31, 2019 12:42:13 IST

  • On the occasion of the 35th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, several leaders of the country paid their tributes to the former prime minister.

  • Many of these leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to the Congress leader and remembered her contribution to national security, economy and foreign policy.

  • Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and several other leaders of the country paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 35th death anniversary.

Many of these leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to the Congress leader and remembered her contribution to national security, economy and foreign policy.

Rahul Gandhi took to the microblogging site and tweeted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the female prime minister.

The official handle of the Congress shared several images of the aforementioned leaders paying tribute to the deceased Congress leader.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted with an image of a verse that her grandmother had taught her.

Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is facing prosecution in a money-laundering case, also paid homage to Indira Gandhi.

Other Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Kuldeep Bishnoi, KC Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot paid their tributes to the female prime minister on Twitter.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee applauded the former prime minister's leadership during the 1971 war. "We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War," she tweeted. Mamata referred to the 1971 war when East Pakistan was liberated after which the territory came to be known as Bangladesh.

A number of leaders also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal'.

Later the Congress leaders visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial, the residence of the former prime minister, where she was gunned down by her own guards on 31 October, 1984. Mukherjee was not present at the Indira Gandhi Memorial. A small prayer meeting was also organised where devotional songs were sung.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and chairman of the Delhi Congress campaign committee Kirti Azad also paid tributes to the leader.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on 31 October, 1984.

with inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 12:42:13 IST

