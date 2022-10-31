The death anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is marked on 31 October every year. Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Indian Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984. The only child of former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi started her political career after her father’s demise in 1964. She brought in several reforms like the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the nationalisation of banks and much more. She was assassinated on 31 October 1984 by two of her security guards in retaliation for Operation Blue Star.

Some of the great quotes given by Indira Gandhi

“If I die a violent death, as some fear and a few are plotting, I know that the violence will be in the thought and the action of the assassins, not in my dying.”

“The environmental problems of developing countries are not the side effects of excessive industrialisation but reflect the inadequacy of development.”

“A nation’s strength ultimately consists in what it can do on its own, and not in what it can borrow from others.”

“Opportunities are not offered. They must be wrested and worked for. And this calls for perseverance… and courage.”

“Have a bias toward action – let’s see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away.”

“All the people who fought for freedom were my heroes. I mean, that was the sort of story I liked reading about freedom struggles and so on.”

“This is why we feel that democracy is important: because democracy allows you to have small explosions and therefore avoid the bigger explosions.”

“Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic.”

“People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights.”

