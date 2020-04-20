Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur invites applications for 38 posts of subject matter specialists, programme assistants

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU), Raipur has invited online applications for 38 posts of subject matter specialists and programme assistants of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

Of these 38 posts, 31 are for subject matter specialists and 7 for programme assistants.

The online application process will begin on 20 April and last till 15 June (up to 11.59 pm).

Eligibility Criteria for subject matter specialist

Essential: Those interested should have master’s degree in relevant subject with at least 55 per cent marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 on scale of l0) from any recognized university.

Desirable: Experience in teaching or research or extension education. Evidence of contribution to teaching or research or extension education as supported by published work or innovations.

Programme assistant

Essential: One needs a master’s degree in relevant subject with at least 55 per cent marks (or its equivalent grade 2.75/14.00 OCGA or 6.50 on scale of 10) from any recognized university.

Age limit

The age of aspirants should not be more than 35 years for both the posts. However, there is no age limit for those working with IGAU in regular services.

Application Fees

Subject matter specialist: Candidates belonging to unreserved and other backward class (OBC) category will have to pay Rs 1000. The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates is Rs 500.

Those belonging unreserved and OBC category will be charged Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 350 as application fees.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.