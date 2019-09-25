Indira Ekadashi 2019: Why it is observed; important dates, time to remember for the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Shiva

Indira Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha during the month of 'Ashwin'. The date varies every year. However, this year, it is being celebrated today, on 25 September. It is one of the auspicious days which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

On Indira Ekadashi, 'Shaligram' (a shell considered to be an icon of the deity) is worshipped in the form of Lord Vishnu.

It is also referred to as pitru paksha, where the objective is to offer salvation to the forefathers or dead ancestors.

Here are some important dates to remember for the Ekadashi.

Ekadashi tithi (date) starts on 24 September evening at 4.52 pm

Ekadashi tithi ends on 25 September afternoon at 2.09 pm

Dwadashi Paran goes on from 6.15 am to 8.38 am on 26 September

A Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is observed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast.

A fast, supposed to be observed during the festival, is considered auspicious for the devotees.

It is said that if an ancestor is suffering from the torments of hell, holding a puja on this day for the same can help liberate their soul from hell, and help it pave a way for heaven.

The same can be done by offering fruits, flowers and basil leaves to Lord Vishnu. Donating to the poor, and doing good deeds in the name of those ancestors can help in liberating their souls from hell.

Hymns, chants, bhajans and mantras are sung for the Lord.

According to beliefs of Hinduism, observing a fast during Indira Ekadashi is the key to a satisfying life and helps one become a part of heaven after death. Furthermore, it is also believed that on this day, the person who recites the Vishnu Sahasranama, receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu on him.

Ekadashi fast is of great importance and there is no other virtue similar to this fast. According to Hindu religious texts, Lord Shiva told Narada that by observing Ekadashi fast, the sins of a man's seven births are destroyed.

Scientifically, a fast is also considered healthy for the mind and body, because it teaches you to not over-indulge in food, and therefore, in material wealth. Along with that, it is said to be a source to lose weight, reduce cholesterol, and help get rid of the toxins in the body.