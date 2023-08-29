IndiGo suffers two engine shutdown incidents mid-air

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru on Tuesday reported a mid-air malfunction after one of its engines shut down but landed safely, marking the second such incident in a few hours’ difference in time.

An Indigo flight between Madurai and Mumbai experienced the first engine malfunction earlier in the day.

“Engine 2 Stall occurred and Engine2 oil chip detected warning came. Engine2 was shut down as per the checklist and the aircraft landed safely,” DGCA said in a statement.

IndiGo also issued a statement in response to the event involving one of its flights from Madurai to Mumbai, claiming that the aircraft experienced a mechanical problem before touching down in Mumbai.

“The pilot prioritized the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” Indigo said.

Both these Indigo planes, according to officials, are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

(With agency inputs)