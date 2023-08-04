Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bihar's Patna after technical snag

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E 2433 made an emergency landing at Patna airport on Friday Morning after developing a technical snag, an official said.

“Indigo flight 6E 2433 to Delhi, three minutes after departure from Patna airport reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 0911 hours. All operations are normal at the airport,” the airport director said.

Earlier in July, Air India’s Delhi-Paris flight returned to originating airport at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport shortly after take-off following the Delhi air traffic controllers informed the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after its departure.

The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 2.18 pm, an Air India spokesperson had said.

With inputs from agencies