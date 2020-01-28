You are here:
IndiGo bars Kunal Kamra from flying for six months for 'unacceptable behaviour' towards Arnab Goswami; Aviation minister asks other airlines to follow suit

India FP Staff Jan 28, 2020 23:36:14 IST

  • IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months

  • Kamra had allegedly accosted journalist Arnab Goswami aboard a IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow

  • Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned Kamra's behaviour and advised other airlines to impose restrictions on him

IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months after he allegedly accosted journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its flights from Mumbai to Lucknow.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," the airline said in a tweet while tagging Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," it added.

Replying to IndiGo's tweet, Puri also condemned Kamra's behaviour and advised other airlines to impose restrictions on the stand-up comedian.

However, Kamra's act garnered support from many Twitterati, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor  who, referring to Goswami, said that "it was time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine".

Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of a TV channel, on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo plane on Tuesday. In a video clip posted by Kamra on Twitter, the stand-up comedian can be heard demanding a reply from Goswami, asking him if he is a "coward or a jouranlist or a nationalist". However, Goswami does not reply to Kamra.

Kamra also posted a statement explaining what took place on the flight on his Twitter handle and said that he had apologised to all crew members, pilots. "I apologise to all passengers except one," the statement said.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 23:36:14 IST

